Lime scooters are coming back to Atlanta’s streets this summer

The electric mobility company announced Thursday it is bringing 1,500 scooters and 500 e-bikes to Atlanta after initially leaving the market in early 2020. Lime said it received a permit to operate after submitting an application to relaunch in the city.

“We are thrilled to be back in Atlanta and excited to invest in a long-term program that is tailored to meet the city’s ambitious transportation goals,” CJ Shaw, general manager at Lime, said in a statement. For the first time, Atlantans will have access to electric scooters or bikes through the Lime app.