Latest proposal to close Atlanta jail on hold amid talks with mayor’s office

The City Council last week approved a $16 million budget for the Atlanta Department of Corrections, which manages the detention center, but some officials and activists questioned that level of funding. Only two or three floors of the building downtown are used to hold fewer than 50 detainees a night. Many are held on minor, nonviolent offenses.

The measure is technically non-binding if it passes the council, so it would be up to Dickens to implement it. Last year, then City Councilman-Dickens said he wanted to keep the jail open if elected, at least in the short-term.

Before the proposal reaches the mayor, it could face an uphill battle getting through the council. Council members last year rejected a plan proposed by former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to close the detention center because they wanted to help address overcrowding at Fulton County’s jail.

In 2020, a task force report recommended replacing the detention center with a center focused on equity. Organizers from groups like Women on the Rise and the Racial Justice Action Center have urged the city to close the jail for years. Dozens of residents spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting and said the council should advance Waites’ resolution.

“The amount of money spent on responding to crime could be spent on preventing crime,” said Devin Franklin, a movement policy counsel at the Southern Center for Human Rights. “That’s what ACDC could do.”