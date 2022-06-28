BreakingNews
BREAKING: Boy, 4, found alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only underwear
ajc logo
X

Latest proposal to close Atlanta jail on hold amid talks with mayor’s office

The Atlanta City Detention Center on Peachtree Street. Christina Matacotta/christina.matacotta@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta City Detention Center on Peachtree Street. Christina Matacotta/christina.matacotta@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The latest City Council proposal to turn Atlanta’s mostly empty detention center building into a health and wellness center is on hold as conversations continue with Mayor Andre Dickens and his team.

The council’s public safety committee meeting voted Monday not to advance a resolution that would close the Atlanta City Detention Center and repurpose the 11-story building into a center that provides mental health support, drug and alcohol treatment and transitional housing. The center would be named after the late Congressman John Lewis.

The measure, sponsored by three councilmembers new to City Hall this year, could come back before the committee for a vote in the future.

The lead sponsor, Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites, said Monday that conversations are ongoing with Dickens’ office surrounding funding and the current plans to open a diversion center on the first floor of the detention center in partnership with Fulton County.

ExploreAtlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center

Under the proposal, the city would conduct a feasibility study and the transformation would happen within 180 days. The Atlanta Police Department would be urged to refer eligible cases to the Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative. Police would also be urged to use Grady Hospital beds for arrests involving mental health, drugs, and alcohol intoxication.

The City Council last week approved a $16 million budget for the Atlanta Department of Corrections, which manages the detention center, but some officials and activists questioned that level of funding. Only two or three floors of the building downtown are used to hold fewer than 50 detainees a night. Many are held on minor, nonviolent offenses.

Combined ShapeCaption
Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites is the lead sponsor of the resolution. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites is the lead sponsor of the resolution. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites is the lead sponsor of the resolution. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

The measure is technically non-binding if it passes the council, so it would be up to Dickens to implement it. Last year, then City Councilman-Dickens said he wanted to keep the jail open if elected, at least in the short-term.

Before the proposal reaches the mayor, it could face an uphill battle getting through the council. Council members last year rejected a plan proposed by former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to close the detention center because they wanted to help address overcrowding at Fulton County’s jail.

ExploreAtlanta mayor calls Fulton sheriff’s latest jail request ‘perplexing’

In 2020, a task force report recommended replacing the detention center with a center focused on equity. Organizers from groups like Women on the Rise and the Racial Justice Action Center have urged the city to close the jail for years. Dozens of residents spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting and said the council should advance Waites’ resolution.

“The amount of money spent on responding to crime could be spent on preventing crime,” said Devin Franklin, a movement policy counsel at the Southern Center for Human Rights. “That’s what ACDC could do.”

About the Author

Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter

J.D. is a local news reporter covering intown Atlanta and Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves lose a series but underscore a point
Justices side with doctors convicted in pain pill schemes
22h ago
Delta pilots union to picket in Atlanta and around the country
The Jolt: Brian Kemp pressed on special session for more abortion restrictions
3h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp pressed on special session for more abortion restrictions
3h ago
Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
The Latest
Henry County chairwoman gets restraining order against outspoken resident
25m ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens names new Parks and Recreation commissioner
33m ago
Fulton certifies June primary runoff election results
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top