Atlanta, Fulton County task force would draft plan to ease overcrowding at city jail

A proposal expected to be introduced at the Atlanta City Council’s Monday meeting to collaborate with Fulton County to confront jail overcrowding could put the city’s mostly empty detention center at the center of the discussions.
The legislation, sponsored by Councilman Michael Julian Bond, seems at odds withAtlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ efforts to repurpose the city’s jail as a center for equity.
Bond said he drafted the council resolution after touring Fulton County’s detention center last week and witnessing firsthand the conditions under which detainees are housed. His draft legislation would create a joint city-county task force made up of three city council members and three county commissioners to “develop a framework to assist the Fulton County Sheriff with severe overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail.”
In January, four days after taking the oath of office, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat revived an old plan for the county to purchase the city’s detention center. Labat said the purchase was central to his overall effort to keep the community safe.
A Bottoms spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Monday.