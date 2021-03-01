Atlanta, Fulton County task force would draft plan to ease overcrowding at city jail

The legislation, sponsored by Councilman Michael Julian Bond, seems at odds withAtlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ efforts to repurpose the city’s jail as a center for equity.

Bond said he drafted the council resolution after touring Fulton County’s detention center last week and witnessing firsthand the conditions under which detainees are housed. His draft legislation would create a joint city-county task force made up of three city council members and three county commissioners to “develop a framework to assist the Fulton County Sheriff with severe overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail.”