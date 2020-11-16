KSU fall enrollment makes it second largest university in Georgia

KSU’s fall enrollment is 41,181 students, according to numbers released last week by the University System of Georgia. It’s a 9% increase from its enrollment in fall 2019. In 2010, fall enrollment was just 23,000.

Only Georgia State University eclipses Kennesaw State with its enrollment of 53,743 students. Enrollment at other universities are 39,771 at Georgia Tech, 39,147 at the University of Georgia, 26,949 at Georgia Southern University, 19,793 at the University of North Georgia, 13,419 at the University of West Georgia, 12,304 at Valdosta State University and 11,627 at Georgia Gwinnett College.