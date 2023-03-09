How ‘bout them Owls!

“Our emotional maturity is going to have to be at an all-time high next week in order to win a game. And once you win that first game, now anything can happen,” Abdur-Rahim told reporters moments before his team’s practice Wednesday. “That is the goal — just focusing on us, focusing on that first game. And after that we are going to let the chips fall where they may.”

Spencer Rodgers, a KSU starting guard who graduated from Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, said people doubted his team’s ability to pull off a winning season. A preseason coaches’ poll predicted the Owls would finish eighth in the ASUN. Rodgers was gratified fans asked him to sign their shirts and posters after last weekend’s victory over Liberty.

“The community has somebody to cheer for,” he said. “Little kids have somebody to look up to, so that’s just everything to us.”

Cameron Paulk, a KSU track athlete from Acworth who also serves as the university’s director of student life, has been struck by what he has observed on campus recently.

“Just seeing kids walk from the Green to the Convocation Center, like in flocks, right before the game was something that was extraordinarily different than before,” he said. “It was just intense. The crowds were electric.”

KSU President Kathy Schwaig, who excitedly paced in the Convocation Center while watching last weekend’s match, was “in awe of what was happening and the energy, the excitement. It was really like nothing else that I had seen on this campus in the athletic space.” She pointed to the broader potential for KSU.

“Certainly, we would expect that maybe our applications will go up and we will have some donors and some sponsors that will take another look,” she said. “All of that is obviously wonderful. But for me it is about KSU being on a national stage.”

Meanwhile, the team’s Cinderella Story is giving long-suffering KSU fans something to cheer about. Among them is Caric Martin, a banking industry executive from Powder Springs who graduated from what was then known as Kennesaw Junior College in 1976. A season ticketholder with courtside seats, Martin’s family endowed a scholarship dedicated to KSU men’s basketball.

“Let me just say that I am alternating between jumping up and down and being excited like a 10-year-old boy and crying like a sentimental old man that I am,” Martin said, adding the team’s success reminds him of his late father, who taught economics at Kennesaw Junior College. “I have a personal motto: Awareness creates value. And this has created a lot of awareness for the school.”

Kennesaw State will learn its seeding in the men’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 6 p.m. on CBS.