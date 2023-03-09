X
Meet the Owls: Kennesaw State headed to NCAA Tournament

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Kennesaw State men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament as champion of the ASUN Conference. It’s the first trip to the tournament for the Owls. The Owls will find out their opponent and first-round location Sunday.

Here’s a look at the roster:

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Demond Robinson

Number: 0

Position: Forward

Ht./Wt.: 6-8 / 264

Class: Senior

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

High school: Lee

Fast fact: Played two seasons at Murray State

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Terrell Burden

Number: 1

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 5-10 / 170

Class: Senior

Hometown: Smyrna

High school: Campbell

Fast fact: Is second on team with 13.5 points per game

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Simeon Cottle

Number: 2

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-1 / 165

Class: Freshman

Hometown: College Park

High school: Tri-Cities

Fast fact: Won 2019 Class 6A and 2022 Class 5A championships at Tri-Cities

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Chris Youngblood

Number: 3

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 218

Class: Junior

Hometown: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

High school: East Coweta

Fast fact: Leads the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Cole LaRue

Number: 4

Position: Forward

Ht./Wt.: 6-9 / 236

Class: Junior

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

High school: McGill-Toolen

Fast fact: Appeared in 19 games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Brandon Stroud

Number: 5

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 200

Class: Junior

Hometown: Atlanta

High school: East Coweta

Fast fact: Leads the team in rebounding at 6.5 per game

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Alex Peterson

Number: 10

Position: Forward

Ht./Wt.: 6-7 / 218

Class: Senior

Hometown: Tappahannock, Virginia

High school: S4G Academy

Fast fact: Played two seasons at Missouri State West Plains

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Kasen Jennings

Number: 13

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-3 / 202

Class: Junior

Hometown: Atlanta

High school: Langston Hughes

Fast fact: Missed just two games this season, playing in 32

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Yves Nkomba

Number: 15

Position: Center

Ht./Wt.: 6-11 / 220

Class: Junior

Hometown: Leeds, England

High school: None provided

Fast fact: Appeared in nine games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Armani Harris

Number: 21

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 204

Class: Senior

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

High school: Newton

Fast fact: Appeared in five games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Spencer Rodgers

Number: 22

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 188

Class: Senior

Hometown: Buford

High school: Mountain View

Fast fact: Played one season at Troy and another at SW Mississippi CC

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Ahmad Johnson

Number: 23

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 195

Class: Junior

Hometown: Punta Gorda, Florida

High school: Charlotte

Fast fact: Appeared in five games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Quincy Ademokoya

Number: 24

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 185

Class: Junior

Hometown: Bloomington, Illinois

High school: Norcross

Fast fact: Played two seasons at Temple

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Matt Brown

Number: 30

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-5 / 185

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Stockbridge

High school: The Walker School

Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Charles Stone

Number: 31

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-2 / 170

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Columbus

High school: Columbus

Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Eric Holland

Number: 33

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 5-8 / 145

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Rome

High school: Rome

Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season

