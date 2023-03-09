Meet the Owls: Kennesaw State headed to NCAA Tournament

The Kennesaw State men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament as champion of the ASUN Conference. It’s the first trip to the tournament for the Owls. The Owls will find out their opponent and first-round location Sunday.
Here’s a look at the roster:
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Demond Robinson
Number: 0
Position: Forward
Ht./Wt.: 6-8 / 264
Class: Senior
Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
High school: Lee
Fast fact: Played two seasons at Murray State
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Terrell Burden
Number: 1
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 5-10 / 170
Class: Senior
Hometown: Smyrna
High school: Campbell
Fast fact: Is second on team with 13.5 points per game
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Simeon Cottle
Number: 2
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-1 / 165
Class: Freshman
Hometown: College Park
High school: Tri-Cities
Fast fact: Won 2019 Class 6A and 2022 Class 5A championships at Tri-Cities
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Chris Youngblood
Number: 3
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 218
Class: Junior
Hometown: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
High school: East Coweta
Fast fact: Leads the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Cole LaRue
Number: 4
Position: Forward
Ht./Wt.: 6-9 / 236
Class: Junior
Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
High school: McGill-Toolen
Fast fact: Appeared in 19 games this season
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Brandon Stroud
Number: 5
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 200
Class: Junior
Hometown: Atlanta
High school: East Coweta
Fast fact: Leads the team in rebounding at 6.5 per game
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Alex Peterson
Number: 10
Position: Forward
Ht./Wt.: 6-7 / 218
Class: Senior
Hometown: Tappahannock, Virginia
High school: S4G Academy
Fast fact: Played two seasons at Missouri State West Plains
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Kasen Jennings
Number: 13
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-3 / 202
Class: Junior
Hometown: Atlanta
High school: Langston Hughes
Fast fact: Missed just two games this season, playing in 32
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Yves Nkomba
Number: 15
Position: Center
Ht./Wt.: 6-11 / 220
Class: Junior
Hometown: Leeds, England
High school: None provided
Fast fact: Appeared in nine games this season
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Armani Harris
Number: 21
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 204
Class: Senior
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
High school: Newton
Fast fact: Appeared in five games this season
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Spencer Rodgers
Number: 22
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 188
Class: Senior
Hometown: Buford
High school: Mountain View
Fast fact: Played one season at Troy and another at SW Mississippi CC
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Ahmad Johnson
Number: 23
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 195
Class: Junior
Hometown: Punta Gorda, Florida
High school: Charlotte
Fast fact: Appeared in five games this season
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Quincy Ademokoya
Number: 24
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 185
Class: Junior
Hometown: Bloomington, Illinois
High school: Norcross
Fast fact: Played two seasons at Temple
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Matt Brown
Number: 30
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-5 / 185
Class: Sophomore
Hometown: Stockbridge
High school: The Walker School
Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Charles Stone
Number: 31
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 6-2 / 170
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Columbus
High school: Columbus
Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU
Eric Holland
Number: 33
Position: Guard
Ht./Wt.: 5-8 / 145
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Rome
High school: Rome
Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season
