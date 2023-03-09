Meet the Owls: Kennesaw State headed to NCAA Tournament

Position: Forward

Ht./Wt.: 6-8 / 264

Class: Senior

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

High school: Lee

Fast fact: Played two seasons at Murray State

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Terrell Burden

Number: 1

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 5-10 / 170

Class: Senior

Hometown: Smyrna

High school: Campbell

Fast fact: Is second on team with 13.5 points per game

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Simeon Cottle

Number: 2

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-1 / 165

Class: Freshman

Hometown: College Park

High school: Tri-Cities

Fast fact: Won 2019 Class 6A and 2022 Class 5A championships at Tri-Cities

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Chris Youngblood

Number: 3

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 218

Class: Junior

Hometown: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

High school: East Coweta

Fast fact: Leads the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Cole LaRue

Number: 4

Position: Forward

Ht./Wt.: 6-9 / 236

Class: Junior

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

High school: McGill-Toolen

Fast fact: Appeared in 19 games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Brandon Stroud

Number: 5

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 200

Class: Junior

Hometown: Atlanta

High school: East Coweta

Fast fact: Leads the team in rebounding at 6.5 per game

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Alex Peterson

Number: 10

Position: Forward

Ht./Wt.: 6-7 / 218

Class: Senior

Hometown: Tappahannock, Virginia

High school: S4G Academy

Fast fact: Played two seasons at Missouri State West Plains

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Kasen Jennings

Number: 13

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-3 / 202

Class: Junior

Hometown: Atlanta

High school: Langston Hughes

Fast fact: Missed just two games this season, playing in 32

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Yves Nkomba

Number: 15

Position: Center

Ht./Wt.: 6-11 / 220

Class: Junior

Hometown: Leeds, England

High school: None provided

Fast fact: Appeared in nine games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Armani Harris

Number: 21

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 204

Class: Senior

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

High school: Newton

Fast fact: Appeared in five games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Spencer Rodgers

Number: 22

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 188

Class: Senior

Hometown: Buford

High school: Mountain View

Fast fact: Played one season at Troy and another at SW Mississippi CC

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Ahmad Johnson

Number: 23

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 / 195

Class: Junior

Hometown: Punta Gorda, Florida

High school: Charlotte

Fast fact: Appeared in five games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Quincy Ademokoya

Number: 24

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-6 / 185

Class: Junior

Hometown: Bloomington, Illinois

High school: Norcross

Fast fact: Played two seasons at Temple

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Matt Brown

Number: 30

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-5 / 185

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Stockbridge

High school: The Walker School

Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Charles Stone

Number: 31

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 6-2 / 170

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Columbus

High school: Columbus

Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

Eric Holland

Number: 33

Position: Guard

Ht./Wt.: 5-8 / 145

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Rome

High school: Rome

Fast fact: Appeared in six games this season