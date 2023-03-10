Get to know Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw State University’s men’s basketball team has earned its first NCAA tournament berth. Here are some facts and figures about the suburban research university, which is now enjoying the national spotlight.
President: Kathy Schwaig
Mascot: Scrappy the Owl
Founded: 1963
Enrollment: 43,268
Alumni: More than 133,000
Total faculty: 2,137
* Third largest public university in Georgia with campuses in Kennesaw and Marietta
* Fourth consecutive year of enrollment growth
* Students represent nearly every county in Georgia, all 50 states and 134 countries
* More than one-third of KSU’s undergraduate students are first-generation college students
* 10 residence halls house nearly 6,000 students
* 11 academic colleges with programs in nursing, education, business, engineering, technology and the arts
* Began offering bachelor’s degrees in 1978, master’s degrees in 1984 and doctoral degrees in 2006
* Competes in 18 NCAA sports for men and women
* Elevated to NCAA Division I competition in 2005
* KSU won five national championships after transitioning to NCAA Division II: Softball, 1995 and 1996; baseball, 1996; women’s soccer, 2003; and men’s basketball, 2004.
* Track and field standout Daniel Haugh competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the hammer throw
* Alumnus Larry Nelson won 10 PGA Tour events, including three major championships.
