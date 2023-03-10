Get to know Kennesaw State University

Alumni: More than 133,000

Total faculty: 2,137

* Third largest public university in Georgia with campuses in Kennesaw and Marietta

* Fourth consecutive year of enrollment growth

* Students represent nearly every county in Georgia, all 50 states and 134 countries

* More than one-third of KSU’s undergraduate students are first-generation college students

* 10 residence halls house nearly 6,000 students

* 11 academic colleges with programs in nursing, education, business, engineering, technology and the arts

* Began offering bachelor’s degrees in 1978, master’s degrees in 1984 and doctoral degrees in 2006

* Competes in 18 NCAA sports for men and women

* Elevated to NCAA Division I competition in 2005

* KSU won five national championships after transitioning to NCAA Division II: Softball, 1995 and 1996; baseball, 1996; women’s soccer, 2003; and men’s basketball, 2004.

* Track and field standout Daniel Haugh competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the hammer throw

* Alumnus Larry Nelson won 10 PGA Tour events, including three major championships.