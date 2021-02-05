Kennesaw State breaks ground on $37 million student dorm

The university has broken ground on a $37 million residence hall on its Kennesaw campus. KSU hopes construction on the 109,000-square-foot building will be done in time to open for the fall semester of 2022.

The new dorm will have 508 beds and will be located on the southside of the campus next to the Austin Residence Complex. Students will have their choice of two- or four-bedroom suites, and access to study spaces, lounge areas and a grab-and-go market.