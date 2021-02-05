Kennesaw State breaks ground on $37 million student dorm

Kennesaw State University is moving ahead with its plan to provide more housing for its growing student population.
The university has broken ground on a $37 million residence hall on its Kennesaw campus. KSU hopes construction on the 109,000-square-foot building will be done in time to open for the fall semester of 2022.
The new dorm will have 508 beds and will be located on the southside of the campus next to the Austin Residence Complex. Students will have their choice of two- or four-bedroom suites, and access to study spaces, lounge areas and a grab-and-go market.
KSU said the amenities in the residence hall will encourage student “engagement with other on-campus residents and the broader campus community, to help them feel connected to the University and in turn remain at Kennesaw State through graduation.”
University President Pamela Whitten said students who live on campus have an easier time transitioning to college life and become more involved with campus life.
“This addition to campus reflects our commitment that Kennesaw State is not simply the university our students attend, but where they feel at home,” she added.
Kennesaw State University is the second-largest university in Georgia with 41,181 students who enrolled for the fall semester, according to numbers released in November by the University System of Georgia. It’s a 9% increase from its enrollment in fall 2019. In 2010, fall enrollment was just 23,000.