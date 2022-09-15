ajc logo
Kemp to announce financial aid to prepare Grady to take more patients

Grady Memorial Hospital as seen on Monday, September 12, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Looming closure of Atlanta Medical Center means nearby Grady will become the city’s sole health care safety net for the poor

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected Thursday to announce his plan to provide a cash infusion to Grady Health System to shore up what will soon become the only acute trauma hospital in metro Atlanta.

Multiple sources told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week that the funding commitment could be nearly $200 million, and is a mix of federal funding and philanthropic donations.

The rescue package for Grady comes after the Wellstar Health System made the shocking announcement last month that it was closing Atlanta Medical Center, the only other safety net for the poor and acute trauma facility in the city.

The Thursday press conference, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the state Capitol, is expected to reveal the final vision for this rescue package. Kemp is set to be joined by Grady Health chief executive John Haupert, Fulton County Commission chair Robb Pitts and DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond.

At the event, Kemp is expected to detail his plan to increase capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital, which is expected to take the brunt of new patients once Atlanta Medical Center closes down on Nov. 1.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on Sept. 12 that Kemp was expected to use more than $100 million from money that Georgia was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal coronavirus relief package. As the governor, Kemp has the unilateral authority to do with those funds as he pleases.

The influx of money could allow Grady Memorial Hospital to add nearly 200 beds, according to one official with direct knowledge. Other funding is expected from private donors.

Even as Grady prepares to handle more patients, officials in DeKalb and Fulton counties, which help fund Grady, are expressing mounting concerns about its future viability. DeKalb lawmakers are also considering rushing a substantial new payment to help the hospital.

Views of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center on Monday, September 12, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp’s opponents have seized on Wellstar’s decision to close Atlanta Medical Center as a political issue. Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who is running against Kemp in November, has cast blame on the governor for opposing Medicaid expansion, saying that could have helped AMC.

“This crisis cannot be fixed with half-measures,” Abrams said. “Georgians know what we desperately need: fully expanded Medicaid to ensure that hospitals across Georgia can keep their doors open and the lights on.”

Kemp’s campaign says that Abrams is “falsely blaming the governor” for the hospital’s financial woes. He has championed a more limited plan to increase Medicaid enrollees if they meet work and academic requirements, saying that a full-fledged expansion would be too costly and inflexible.

FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to defy Donald Trump and ratify Joe Biden's presidential electors in 2020 has won Kemp credit with some Democrats. Heading into the November election, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams needs those voters in her column. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Wellstar says that Medicaid expansion alone would not have saved the facility, though Medicaid expansion has helped bolster the finances of struggling hospitals and improved residents’ access to emergency care.

Some patients and their family members are not yet giving up hope on Atlanta Medical Center, though Wellstar has said it was forced to shutter the facility because of mounting financial losses.

Ana Carril-Grumberg is one of those family members, who credits Atlanta Medical Center with saving the life of her infant grandson during a dangerous delivery. Her daughter had an emergency c-section in July, after the baby’s umbilical cord had become wrapped around his neck.

Carril-Grumberg said she doesn’t understand why the government can’t pay the price needed to revive AMC.

“It’s not that much money in the realm of things, for medical center that is so good to the community,” she said. [The government] bailed out the airline industry, the auto industry but the healthcare industry that saves lives cannot be helped?”

Return for updates from the press conference.

Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial

Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
