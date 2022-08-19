BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented

October 15, 2020 Atlanta - Governor Brian Kemp and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma celebrate with fist bump after they signed on healthcare reform at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The federal government approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to reshape Medicaid and individual insurance in Georgia under the Affordable Care Act, the governor and a top Trump administration health official announced on Thursday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
October 15, 2020 Atlanta - Governor Brian Kemp and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma celebrate with fist bump after they signed on healthcare reform at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The federal government approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to reshape Medicaid and individual insurance in Georgia under the Affordable Care Act, the governor and a top Trump administration health official announced on Thursday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A federal judge in Brunswick has ruled that the Biden administration must allow Georgia to implement its plan to narrowly expand Medicaid, imposing work or engagement requirements for those who wish to newly enroll.

Georgia is one of about 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid to all poor adults in the form envisioned under the Affordable Care Act. That leaves hundreds of thousands of the poorest Georgia adults without coverage. Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a plan that would instead result in Medicaid insurance for a more limited number of enrollees, but the Biden administration opposes those limitations.

Under Kemp aides’ original calculations, the Georgia plan would end up covering about 50,000 of Georgia’s poor adults, whereas a full Medicaid expansion would cover all 400,000 without insurance. The other 350,000 left uninsured under the Georgia waiver would not or could not meet the work and engagement requirements, their analysis found.

In Georgia, Medicaid covers most children. It covers adults in a few situations, such as those who have been federally declared to be disabled.

The engagement requirements would offer a choice among specified activities for enrollees. That could include working a regular job for 80 hours a month, or working 80 hours a month for a registered nonprofit. Working informally, for example to take care of a relative with dementia, would not qualify as engagement.

The Trump administration approved Georgia’s plan, called a “waiver,” in its waning days. On Friday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia said it was unlawful for the Biden administration to revoke that approval.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ “decision was not reasoned —it was arbitrary and capricious on numerous, independent grounds,” Godbey Woods wrote.

The Biden administration had argued that the pandemic had changed the landscape of who is and isn’t uninsured, and who can and can’t meet the engagement requirements, bringing the original calculations for the waiver plan into question.

The CMS, part of the Biden administration, is virtually certain to appeal. The state of Georgia chose to file in a south Georgia court, not in Atlanta. Godbey Woods was appointed to the bench by president George W. Bush.

CMS said previously that it does not comment on pending litigation. The AJC asked both CMS and Kemp for comment on the developing news Friday afternoon and will post if they respond.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Kemp fight with Fulton DA Willis spills into public view
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
The Latest
New law means big relief for small budgets of Medicare patients
8h ago
Racial disparities revealed in monkeypox vaccination data
Morehouse School of Medicine, Gilead target HIV health disparities
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
2h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
2h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top