BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented

The Trump administration approved Georgia’s plan, called a “waiver,” in its waning days. On Friday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia said it was unlawful for the Biden administration to revoke that approval.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ “decision was not reasoned —it was arbitrary and capricious on numerous, independent grounds,” Godbey Woods wrote.

The Biden administration had argued that the pandemic had changed the landscape of who is and isn’t uninsured, and who can and can’t meet the engagement requirements, bringing the original calculations for the waiver plan into question.

The CMS, part of the Biden administration, is virtually certain to appeal. The state of Georgia chose to file in a south Georgia court, not in Atlanta. Godbey Woods was appointed to the bench by president George W. Bush.

CMS said previously that it does not comment on pending litigation. The AJC asked both CMS and Kemp for comment on the developing news Friday afternoon and will post if they respond.