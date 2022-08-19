BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented

A federal judge in Brunswick has ruled that the Biden administration must allow Georgia to implement its plan to narrowly expand Medicaid, imposing work or engagement requirements for those who wish to newly enroll.
Georgia is one of about 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid to all poor adults in the form envisioned under the Affordable Care Act. That leaves hundreds of thousands of the poorest Georgia adults without coverage. Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a plan that would instead result in Medicaid insurance for a more limited number of enrollees, but the Biden administration opposes those limitations.
Under Kemp aides’ original calculations, the Georgia plan would end up covering about 50,000 of Georgia’s poor adults, whereas a full Medicaid expansion would cover all 400,000 without insurance. The other 350,000 left uninsured under the Georgia waiver would not or could not meet the work and engagement requirements, their analysis found.
In Georgia, Medicaid covers most children. It covers adults in a few situations, such as those who have been federally declared to be disabled.
The engagement requirements would offer a choice among specified activities for enrollees. That could include working a regular job for 80 hours a month, or working 80 hours a month for a registered nonprofit. Working informally, for example to take care of a relative with dementia, would not qualify as engagement.
The Trump administration approved Georgia’s plan, called a “waiver,” in its waning days. On Friday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia said it was unlawful for the Biden administration to revoke that approval.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ “decision was not reasoned —it was arbitrary and capricious on numerous, independent grounds,” Godbey Woods wrote.
The Biden administration had argued that the pandemic had changed the landscape of who is and isn’t uninsured, and who can and can’t meet the engagement requirements, bringing the original calculations for the waiver plan into question.
The CMS, part of the Biden administration, is virtually certain to appeal. The state of Georgia chose to file in a south Georgia court, not in Atlanta. Godbey Woods was appointed to the bench by president George W. Bush.
CMS said previously that it does not comment on pending litigation. The AJC asked both CMS and Kemp for comment on the developing news Friday afternoon and will post if they respond.
About the Author