Panel will weigh how to ‘bring Stone Mountain Park into 21st century’

Here is a level of progress. Your support makes progress possible. Thank you to everyone working with us to make Stone Mountain Park the beautiful, inclusive place that we all know it's capable of being! pic.twitter.com/U7CMMxCZkM — Stone Mountain Action Coalition (@StoneMtnAction) November 16, 2020

Groups including the Stone Mountain Action Coalition have been pushing the board hard to make widespread changes at the park, including changing street names, removing Confederate flags that fly at the base of the mountain and, eventually, addressing the massive carving that adorns the mountain’s north face.

Sheri Lake, a leader of the coalition, said she appreciated that the memorial association wasn’t “just throwing the issue under a rug.” But she was wary of how the committee process might be conducted and potential transparency issues.

Ray Stallings Smith III, the memorial association board chair who directed Stephens to form the committee, said he expected the process to be inclusive. But it was not immediately clear how the committee would be comprised or how it would function.

“When they talk about additions as opposed to change, that continues to concern us,” Lake said.

Stephens, the memorial association CEO, suggested the committee could make recommendations by next April, May or June — in other words, after the upcoming state legislative session.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association is a state authority tasked, by law, with operating Stone Mountain Park and preserving an appropriate and suitable monument to the Confederacy. Groups like the Stone Mountain Action Coalition have suggested that the law’s wording leaves room for the memorial association to make changes, but the board has thus far avoiding making that argument.

“We take our legal advice from the attorney general’s office, not from anybody else,” Stephens said.

State Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain, was one of several elected officials who attended Monday’s meeting in support of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition and the removal of Confederate imagery at the park. He said he plans to introduce a bill during the upcoming session that would remove any gray area about the ability for the memorial association to make changes.

“They say the law is ambiguous,” Mitchell said. “Let’s make it unambiguous.”