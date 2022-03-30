Judge hears case of Fulton rule requiring candidates to quit county jobs

The county retained Tim Boughey, with the firm Jackson Lewis, who argued it’s human nature for colleagues to treat the two staffers running more favorably.

“If an injunction is issued, the public interest will be gutted all for the sake of two gentleman remaining employees of Fulton County,” he said.

David Betts, attorney for Blalock and Kelly, argued commissioners made the rule to stop the men from running against them.

“Maybe they can’t afford to run if they lose their jobs,” Betts said.

Blalock, who manages Abdur-Rahman’s communications part time at $51.36 per hour, is running for District 1 in northern Fulton. Kelly, who is Abdur-Rahman’s chief of staff at $133,750 per year, is running for southern Fulton’s District 5.