Fulton tries to stop staffers’ run for office while employed by county

People watch as Fulton County commissioners explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

People watch as Fulton County commissioners explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two staffers of a Fulton County commissioner have qualified to run for public office, but county leaders passed a rule trying to prevent them from holding both roles. Beyond the politicking, there’s a chance the issue ends up in court.

Rick Blalock and Robert H. Kelly qualified last week to run in two separate contested commission races. Blalock, who manages communications for District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, is running for District 1 in North Fulton. Kelly, her chief of staff, in running for southern Fulton’s District 5.

The current District 1 commissioner Liz Hausmann introduced a proposal at Wednesday’s commission meeting barring county employees from running for office due to issues of conflict of interest and having access to “avoid the potential for unfair advantage, conflict of interest, impropriety, or appearance of the same.”

Political science experts have varying opinions on whether this is a conflict of interest greater than an incumbent running again.

Kelly spoke during public comment Wednesday. “The reason why people like me are running is that they are tired of you guys doing things like this,” he said. “This is suppression.”

Still the resolution passed 6-0, as Abdur-Rahman was not at the meeting. District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. voted for the resolution and is set to run against Kelly for the seat.

Hausmann said the code was “murky” about the issue and needed to be clarified — she made that decision only days after the two staffers qualified. She said the ballots are already being made for the May primary and the state has until April 1 to finish them, so this needs to be decided soon.

County attorney Y. Soo Jo said the rule becomes effective immediately. When asked if it would apply to Blalock and Kelly retroactively, Jo said she’d rather talk about that behind closed doors in executive session.

Blalock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that he and Kelly received a letter from the county manager claiming they either had to resign from their positions or withdraw from the race but couldn’t stay in both positions by the end of Friday.

Blalock said they would file a motion asking a Fulton Superior Court judge to weigh in quickly.

When asked why, Blalock said: “It sets a bad precedent for it to go unchallenged.”

Check back for more on this story.

