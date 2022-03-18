Fulton tries to stop staffers’ run for office while employed by county

Explore Fulton names interim elections director as chief departs

Still the resolution passed 6-0, as Abdur-Rahman was not at the meeting. District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. voted for the resolution and is set to run against Kelly for the seat.

Hausmann said the code was “murky” about the issue and needed to be clarified — she made that decision only days after the two staffers qualified. She said the ballots are already being made for the May primary and the state has until April 1 to finish them, so this needs to be decided soon.

County attorney Y. Soo Jo said the rule becomes effective immediately. When asked if it would apply to Blalock and Kelly retroactively, Jo said she’d rather talk about that behind closed doors in executive session.

Blalock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that he and Kelly received a letter from the county manager claiming they either had to resign from their positions or withdraw from the race but couldn’t stay in both positions by the end of Friday.

Blalock said they would file a motion asking a Fulton Superior Court judge to weigh in quickly.

When asked why, Blalock said: “It sets a bad precedent for it to go unchallenged.”

