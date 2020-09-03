Judge declines to dismiss DeKalb County voter purge lawsuit

Judge Eleanor Ross denied this week the county’s motion to dismiss the suit, which was filed in February by lawyers representing the Georgia NAACP and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda. It accuses the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections of “purging” more than 50 registered voters between December 2018 and November 2019, thanks in part to a policy that allow residents to challenge the registration of a voter if they believe they are no longer living at their registered address.

The suit claims that DeKalb violated the National Voting Rights Act by immediately removing voters because their residency was challenged and a notice mailed to them was returned as undeliverable or not returned at all. It also mentions the cancellation of seven voters who used the address of a mental health center in Decatur when they registered to vote, claiming that county discriminated against voters residing in transitional housing or non-traditional residences.