Johns Creek residents want trail connections to Alpharetta in 192-acre town center plans

Johns Creek residents want connections to Alpharetta’s Big Creek Greenway and Alpha Loop trail to be included in plans for a new town center space. Residents also include arts and culture as high priorities for the 192-acre town center development plans.
Johns Creek is working on a master plan to redesign Technology Park: A business park that includes City Hall and other office buildings.
Technology Park incorporates the area of Medlock Bridge and McGinnis Ferry Roads, Lakefield Drive and Johns Creek Parkway. The city hopes to bring more activities to the area to make it resemble live-work-play communities elsewhere.
Residents have been commenting on the Johns Creek website about potential activities for a town center. They have suggested multiuse trails, specifically linking to Alpharetta’s Alpha Loop trail and that city’s Big Creek Greenway. Trail connections located beside a restaurant and retail shopping center similar to the Atlanta Beltline at Ponce City Market, a farmers market, dog park and a trolley car were also listed as desirable.
The public’s feedback will be included in a virtual presentation on the Johns Creek town center master plan at 6 p.m. Thursday. Residents can continue offering comments and ideas on the city’s website through Feb. 4.
City staff, consultants with Pond & Company and MXD Development Strategists will present an overall approach for the coming development, an official said. Key details and a schedule of what’s to come will be included, city spokesperson Jennifer Chapman said, and officials will answer questions from the public.
According to the city, the developing plan, including the public’s feedback, is intended to result in a final blueprint to follow for the new town center. That could include a town green, additional park space and multi-use trails as well as mixed-use with residential, retail and shopping.
Last fall, Johns Creek formed the Town Center Advisory Committee of residents and business owners to participate in the process through workshops, virtual charrettes and planning exercises for the project.
Visit the Johns Creek website for more information on the town center project and Thursday’s virtual meeting.