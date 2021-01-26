Johns Creek residents want trail connections to Alpharetta in 192-acre town center plans

City staff, consultants with Pond & Company and MXD Development Strategists will present an overall approach for the coming development, an official said. Key details and a schedule of what’s to come will be included, city spokesperson Jennifer Chapman said, and officials will answer questions from the public.

According to the city, the developing plan, including the public’s feedback, is intended to result in a final blueprint to follow for the new town center. That could include a town green, additional park space and multi-use trails as well as mixed-use with residential, retail and shopping.

Last fall, Johns Creek formed the Town Center Advisory Committee of residents and business owners to participate in the process through workshops, virtual charrettes and planning exercises for the project.

Visit the Johns Creek website for more information on the town center project and Thursday’s virtual meeting.