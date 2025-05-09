Two men have been charged in connection with the January shooting death of a man at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, officials said.
Officers found the male victim while responding to a call in the 1900 block of Rambling Drive on Jan. 29. The man, whose name was not released, was in critical condition with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police on Thursday arrested Kamari White, who faces charges of murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He was booked into the Fulton County jail.
Another man, 24-year-old Jeremiah Oliver, was arrested in February and charged with murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, according to police. He was also booked in the Fulton jail.
