For metro Atlantans, 1st American pope symbolizes new era of harmony

Prevost, a Chicago native and Peruvian citizen, spent years in that country as a missionary and later as archbishop. He twice served as the prior general of the Augustinian order, founded in the 13th century by St. Augustine, according to the Associated Press.

In 2023, Pope Francis appointed him to serve as the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, the influential Vatican office responsible for vetting bishop nominations, Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta said in a statement.

At the Cathedral of Christ the King in Buckhead, an evening adoration and Mass were attended mainly by regulars, while others came to pray for the new pope and take part in the momentous occasion.

Shilca Shibu, visiting from Chicago, stopped by the cathedral with a friend before the Spanish-language Mass, which drew about 50 attendees. Shibu, 27, said she looks forward to him retaining the traditions of the church despite the changing landscape.

“It was honestly very surprising, but also kind of felt like home because the pope is from Chicago and the first one from America, so I think it’s so much better for the country. There is so much to look forward to,” Shibu said. “Based on how politics and religion are going on currently, I think there’s so much more hope to look forward to.”

Her friend, 25-year-old Melissa John of Loganville, was ecstatic to share a birthday with Prevost. For her, an American pope symbolizes not only international unity but national unity. She described the occasion as “a new beginning for Americans,” and an opportunity to feel more aligned with their faith and the Catholic Church.

“I feel like this is just going to bring more light to us — our people,” she said. “I feel like American people are now going to feel more welcomed and more connected to our church.”

Reilly admitted feeling a bit surprised that the cardinals picked an American, given the global influence the United States typically holds. The U.S. has the fourth-largest Catholic population of any country in the world. Still, he noted that “everyone has the possibility of doing great things for God in this world.”

He explained that the pope taking the name Leo holds great significance, as Pope Leo XIII was a champion of the dignity of the human person, which asserts the inherent worth and value of every individual.

“The fact that he was elected on the fourth ballot shows that the cardinals lined up pretty quickly behind him, and they know what they are looking for,” Reilly said.

Rev. Monsignor Francis McNamee of the Cathedral of Christ the King was also astonished that an American was selected, but equally amazed by how quickly the cardinals chose Pope Francis’ successor. He said he expects Prevost to bring unity and “tremendous” experience with him.

He called it a remarkable day for the American church.

“He seems to be a very pastoral man. He cares for the workers, and he comes across very genuine, very caring, and I think he will continue the pastoral work that Francis began,” McNamee said.

Pope Francis, who was elected in 2013, died April 21.

Catherine Bailey, who has attended St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in Kennesaw for more than 40 years, believes Prevost will continue much of the work Francis championed. She thinks an American pope will be well-received nationally but hopes this acceptance extends internationally as well.

“I hope he continues a lot of the work Pope Francis started. I felt like we reached out to so many more people because we were all inclusive. I’m hoping he follows more of those lines of thinking, more of those philosophies that Pope Francis had,” the 73-year-old said.

While Stefanie Zaenker, a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Buckhead, appreciated Francis’ work, she felt he sometimes strayed from the core teachings of Catholicism. She hopes Prevost will focus more on the church’s doctrine.

Zaenker, 38, said she looks forward to Prevost continuing Francis’ focus on world peace and support for the poor, while also embracing more conservative and traditional values.

“People around the world have been divided in terms of just American influence ... but our American politics have divided the global community. So I’m hoping that this will be a unifying force around the globe,” Zaenker said.

Julio Brenes, 43, who attended adoration at Cathedral of Christ the King with several others, said the Holy Spirit always has a way of surprising people. Like several others in the metro area, Brenes sees an American pope as a symbol of potential togetherness.

“With everything that is happening — socially and politically and internationally — it’s kind of wonderful to have something to look forward to for better social and community unity," he said.