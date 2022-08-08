Mayor Dickens: ‘If you pull a gun in this town, you are going to jail’

“Anger and a gun is a bad combination right now all across America,” Dickens said, before running through public safety initiatives the city has launched in recent months. Police officials have long pleaded with the public to not turn to guns when dealing with a conflict.

Despite high-profile incidents that make headlines — and an overall year-over-year uptick in homicides — Dickens emphasized that the city is making some headway, especially over the summer months.

At parks specifically, the city had recorded 57 serious crimes at this time last year. So far this year, Atlanta has seen 49, Dickens said. (The council is also set to vote on a measure that would put $750,000 toward hiring additional security for the city’s pools and sporting events at parks.)

Youth arrests are also down, as well as 911 calls for illegal water sales on roadways.

“When you watch the news, read the news and get on your social media, you would think that everything is on fire,” Dickens said. “We are on our way to making sure we prove to everyone that we are a safe city.

“What we are putting in place, ladies and gentlemen, is working.”