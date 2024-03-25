BreakingNews
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M
Metro Atlanta

Inside City Hall: More from the Mayor’s State of the City address

A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall
Mayor Andre Dickens, the 61st mayor of Atlanta, delivered the 2024 State of the City Business Address on Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta. In this speech, He highlighted the accomplishments of his third year in office and shared his vision for how his Administration has moved forward. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Andre Dickens, the 61st mayor of Atlanta, delivered the 2024 State of the City Business Address on Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta. In this speech, He highlighted the accomplishments of his third year in office and shared his vision for how his Administration has moved forward. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta’s movers and shakers gathered Monday to see Mayor Andre Dickens State of the City address at the Woodruff Arts Center — home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the High Museum of Art.

The annual speech is the biggest opportunity for the mayor to trumpet his successes since he was elected to office three years ago.

It also highlights a crucial moment in his tenure to showcase the city’s progress ahead of his recently announced reelection bid. During his 40-minute remarks, Dickens took the opportunity to highlight his working relationship with state officials. He thanked Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was not in attendance.

“We have become a model for state and local collaboration and I thank you for your partnership,” Dickens said.

Another stand-out section of the mayor’s speech surrounded the upcoming FIFA World Cup games coming to Atlanta in 2026. Despite excitement around the event, there’s also brewing concern in neighborhoods surrounding downtown’s bustling sports venues about the potential impact on daily life.

The mayor said Monday his administration is focused on making sure the economic impact from the international tournament extends across the entire region.

“I assure you: FIFA won’t happen to Atlanta, but with Atlanta,” he said.

---

Atlanta City Hall, as seen in 2021. (Tyson Horne/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

The City of Atlanta ethics office sent a “cease and desist” letter for Former Council member Keisha Sean Waites after receiving a complaint that she used City Hall to film campaign content.

In a letter to Waites dated March 18, Ethics Officer Jabu Sengova said her office was notified that “a campaign video was created using the City Council chambers, (Waite’s) city office, and other parts of City Hall that are not available for public use” before she resigned on March 4.

The letter said the video included images of the city’s seal.

“We would respectfully request that you cease and desist immediately from using all city property, including the city seal, for your campaign,” the letter says.

Sengova wrote that Atlanta’s code of ethics prohibits the “use of city property for private advantage” during political campaigns — this applies to local, state and federal-level elections.

Waits has not responded to a request for comment.

Waites’ resignation left a crucial opening on Atlanta City Council: a citywide position that only two other members hold. Last week, council engaged in a heated debate over the special election timeline to fill the vacant seat.

Legislation calling for a special election on the November general election ballot, with a qualifying period from June 25-27.

---

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens gives a press conference following a tour of 184 Forsyth Street, a development of shipping containers repurposed into housing for unhoused people, in Atlanta on Friday, December 22, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City Council approved a $3 million donation to Partners for Home to go toward rapid rehousing of Atlantan’s experiencing homelessness. The organization is working toward building 500 units of “quick delivery” housing — like the new shipping container community downtown — as part of the mayor’s affordable housing goals.

The $3 million OK’d by City Council last week is the most recent installment of funds to the initiative after the city has already invested more than $14 million in rapid housing since last August.

Cathryn Vassell, CEO of Partners for Home, told council members earlier this month that while permanent housing is the end goal, temporary housing must be a focus in the short-term.

“We’re waiting on construction timelines,” she said. “In the meantime, homelessness is a crisis in front of us right now.”

The organization is working toward creating 500 rapid housing units by the end of 2025 by utilizing solutions like publicly-owned land or alternative builds like shipping containers or other forms of tiny homes.

Vassell said shipping container community downtown, called The Melody, is now at full capacity with 39 residents.

---

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's City Hall reporter Riley Bunch poses for a photograph outside of Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man accused of beating boy, 6, to death at SW Atlanta home
37m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
37m ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
37m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
2h ago
The Latest

Costco coming to former Olympic tennis center site in Gwinnett
27m ago
Cobb County commission proposes changes to public comment at meetings
1h ago
Mayor Dickens calls for unity during State of the City
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta