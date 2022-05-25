Atlanta voters on track to approve $750M in infrastructure spending

The city of Atlanta is on track to unlocking a whopping $750 million to spend on roads, sidewalks, parks and other infrastructure improvements as preliminary results showed voters overwhelmingly supported a slate of ballot questions in Tuesday’s primary election.
With over two-thirds of precincts reporting, the three referenda on the city’s latest T-SPLOST and bond package all had widespread approval and appeared set to pass.
The mammoth $750 million package, which is larger than the city’s annual general fund budget, is believed to be the single largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history, according to city officials.
One of the ballot questions will allow the city to continue levying the extra sales tax known as T-SPLOST, which charges an additional 4 cents on a $10 purchase. That tax, the city estimates, will generate $350 million to fund road, sidewalk and bridge repairs.
The other two questions allow the city to borrow a combined $400 million in general obligation bonds to fund infrastructure improvements including:
- Over $125 million for park and pool improvements
- Over $50 million to replace four fire stations
- $17.5 million to replace the Zone 4 police precinct and make other public safety facility fixes
- $15 million for the city’s 911 call center
- $8 million for the city’s future Center for Diversion and Services
- $15 million for arts initiatives
The passage of the ballot questions is a victory for City Hall officials, including Mayor Andre Dickens, who have spent the last several weeks campaigning for them to pass, amid questions over whether the city can be trusted to deliver on important projects with so many taxpayer dollars.
A ballot committee called Moving Atlanta Forward, led by local political operatives who are allies of the mayor, raised about $275,000 to push for the measures to pass, records show, receiving strong support from the city’s business community.
The City Council last week took steps to add guardrails to the spending. An ordinance passed by the City Council last week institutes yearly financial audits, requires quarterly progress reports from officials, makes the project list binding and creates a oversight committee.
A full project list for the referenda is available on the city’s website.
In the Fulton County races, incumbent Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, and Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. appear to have easily defeated primary challengers.
