Atlanta voters on track to approve $750M in infrastructure spending

Over $125 million for park and pool improvements

Over $50 million to replace four fire stations

$17.5 million to replace the Zone 4 police precinct and make other public safety facility fixes

$15 million for the city’s 911 call center

$8 million for the city’s future Center for Diversion and Services

$15 million for arts initiatives

The passage of the ballot questions is a victory for City Hall officials, including Mayor Andre Dickens, who have spent the last several weeks campaigning for them to pass, amid questions over whether the city can be trusted to deliver on important projects with so many taxpayer dollars.

A ballot committee called Moving Atlanta Forward, led by local political operatives who are allies of the mayor, raised about $275,000 to push for the measures to pass, records show, receiving strong support from the city’s business community.

The City Council last week took steps to add guardrails to the spending. An ordinance passed by the City Council last week institutes yearly financial audits, requires quarterly progress reports from officials, makes the project list binding and creates a oversight committee.

A full project list for the referenda is available on the city’s website.

In the Fulton County races, incumbent Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, and Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. appear to have easily defeated primary challengers.