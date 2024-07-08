Inside City Hall: Advocates call for increased protections for homeless residents

“We need something on the books, in writing — that is codified by this council — that says: ‘We will not put you in jail just because you don’t have a place to live,’” Rev. Keyanna Jones, a faith leader and community organizer, said at the July 1 City Council meeting.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens condemned the decision and pointed to his administration’s effort to rapidly rehouse vulnerable residents, like the recently opened shipping container community downtown.

“Our Administration has been focused on housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness since day one,” the mayor said in a statement. “Falling on hard times is not a crime.”

Atlanta’s elected leaders defended the city’s response to the recent water crisis by pointing to a high number of breaks that occur in the city every year.

As the problems unfolded last month, Dickens and watershed officials said there’s some 500 water breaks in the system annually. And while the city’s leadership maintained that the breaks in June that paused water service for thousands of residents were not connected, the event drew concern about vulnerabilities in the system.

Just last week, a break at the intersection of Lakeside Drive NE and Kingsboro Road impacted water service at five apartment complexes in the area. Within 48 hours another rupture of a 6-inch valve at 216 Ponce de Leon also paused water for some.

City Council is holding a special work session on July 9 at 11:30 a.m. to discuss water main break repairs and prevention. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the council chambers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also conducting its own $1 million risk study of Atlanta’s water system that could take years to complete.

Frustration is brewing in Little Five Points over the neighborhood’s last remaining free parking lot. The small, 45-space lot off Euclid Avenue has maintained its unpaid status despite development in the popular area. But legislation passed by City Council last week will change that.

The body unanimously approved legislation for a special use permit for company Park Place Operations, Inc. to manage the lot for three years.

LaNeeks Luckett, owner of EarthTone boutique in Little Five Points, testified at council last week that the rise of paid parking in the popular shopping destination is hurting businesses — both their employees and customers.

“We are brick and mortar businesses, not drive-thru businesses, so taking away our parking takes away our livelihood,” she said. “It also takes away from people enjoying themselves and coming to one of the most exclusive parts of Atlanta.”

“Paying for the parking is is really insane,” Luckett said. “It compares to having a home and having to pay for parking in your own garage.”

