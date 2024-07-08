Metro Atlanta

Inside City Hall: Advocates call for increased protections for homeless residents

Multiple tents are set up in the woodline next to interstate 85. Tracy Woodard is a social worker with InTown Cares, a homeless advocacy group serving the Atlanta metro area. Friday, May 17, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Multiple tents are set up in the woodline next to interstate 85. Tracy Woodard is a social worker with InTown Cares, a homeless advocacy group serving the Atlanta metro area. Friday, May 17, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s consequential ruling that will allow cities to enforce sleeping bans in public places, some residents are calling on Atlanta’s elected officials to strengthen protections for individuals experiencing homelessness.

At the end of last month, the Supreme Court decided 6-3 that bans on outdoor sleeping do not violate the Eighth Amendment. The ruling overturned previous legal judgement out of California that said prohibiting sleeping in public places was undue punishment for those experiencing homelessness.

Atlanta is no stranger to the debate. During recent legislative sessions, a small group of Republican lawmakers who represent areas outside of metro Atlanta have pushed bills that advocates say criminalize homelessness and tie the hands of nonprofits who help get Atlantans off the street.

“We need something on the books, in writing — that is codified by this council — that says: ‘We will not put you in jail just because you don’t have a place to live,’” Rev. Keyanna Jones, a faith leader and community organizer, said at the July 1 City Council meeting.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens condemned the decision and pointed to his administration’s effort to rapidly rehouse vulnerable residents, like the recently opened shipping container community downtown.

“Our Administration has been focused on housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness since day one,” the mayor said in a statement. “Falling on hard times is not a crime.”

---

Crews are continuing to work on a broken main on West Peachtree Street at 11th Street in Midtown, with nearby residents warned of impacts to their water service as the crisis reached its fourth day Monday, June 3, 2024. Water had been gushing out of the broken main until Monday morning, when workers were seen pumping out water. (John Spink/AJC)

Atlanta’s elected leaders defended the city’s response to the recent water crisis by pointing to a high number of breaks that occur in the city every year.

As the problems unfolded last month, Dickens and watershed officials said there’s some 500 water breaks in the system annually. And while the city’s leadership maintained that the breaks in June that paused water service for thousands of residents were not connected, the event drew concern about vulnerabilities in the system.

Just last week, a break at the intersection of Lakeside Drive NE and Kingsboro Road impacted water service at five apartment complexes in the area. Within 48 hours another rupture of a 6-inch valve at 216 Ponce de Leon also paused water for some.

City Council is holding a special work session on July 9 at 11:30 a.m. to discuss water main break repairs and prevention. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the council chambers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also conducting its own $1 million risk study of Atlanta’s water system that could take years to complete.

---

Vendors will line the street along Seminole Avenue at the Little 5 Fest at Little Five Points. (Courtesy of Little 5 Points Business Association / Reid Koski)

Frustration is brewing in Little Five Points over the neighborhood’s last remaining free parking lot. The small, 45-space lot off Euclid Avenue has maintained its unpaid status despite development in the popular area. But legislation passed by City Council last week will change that.

The body unanimously approved legislation for a special use permit for company Park Place Operations, Inc. to manage the lot for three years.

LaNeeks Luckett, owner of EarthTone boutique in Little Five Points, testified at council last week that the rise of paid parking in the popular shopping destination is hurting businesses — both their employees and customers.

“We are brick and mortar businesses, not drive-thru businesses, so taking away our parking takes away our livelihood,” she said. “It also takes away from people enjoying themselves and coming to one of the most exclusive parts of Atlanta.”

“Paying for the parking is is really insane,” Luckett said. “It compares to having a home and having to pay for parking in your own garage.”

---

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's City Hall reporter Riley Bunch poses for a photograph outside of Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

