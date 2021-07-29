Hundreds of jobs available at Gwinnett congresswoman’s fair

Bourdeaux, who took office in January, will host a job fair from 1-4 p.m. on August 13 in Hall A at the Gas South Convention Center. Large corporations and small, locally owned businesses will set up in individual booths to meet with jobseekers.

Employers will hire full- and part-time workers for jobs in education, local government, manufacturing, the service industry and more. In an email, a representative for Bourdeaux’s office said employers will offer “competitive salaries” depending on experience and position level.