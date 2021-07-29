Hundreds of jobs available at Gwinnett congresswoman’s fair

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, hopes to help residents fill more than 570 jobs available in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.
Bourdeaux, who took office in January, will host a job fair from 1-4 p.m. on August 13 in Hall A at the Gas South Convention Center. Large corporations and small, locally owned businesses will set up in individual booths to meet with jobseekers.
Employers will hire full- and part-time workers for jobs in education, local government, manufacturing, the service industry and more. In an email, a representative for Bourdeaux’s office said employers will offer “competitive salaries” depending on experience and position level.
“With vaccines in arms, kids back in schools, and unemployment declining, it’s time to get back on track,” said Bourdeaux in an emailed statement. “I am hosting this job fair to connect talent with opportunity, helping individuals and businesses alike get back on their feet.”
Participating employers include EnerSys, Forsyth County Schools, Gwinnett Department of Transportation, Gwinnett Water Resources, Kroger, Publix Supermarkets, QuikTrip and The Vine Realty.
Masks will be required for anyone attending the event. Tables will be spaced out to allow for adequate social distancing.
Jobseekers are asked to wear business casual attire and bring copies of their résumé/CV to the fair. Individuals are encouraged but not required to pre-register for the event. Interested businesses can sign up for the event until August 10.