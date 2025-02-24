Hundreds in Atlanta protest 3 years of Russia-Ukraine war and ‘unacceptable’ peace talks

Three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of people waving Ukrainian flags in downtown Atlanta demanded an end to the war and that Ukraine have a seat at the table as peace talks open between the United States and Russia.
By Sunday 3 p.m., the south end of Centennial Olympic Park was a wave of blue and yellow. Families, coordinated in matching colors, waved small Ukrainian flags, while dozens carried signs that read, “Stand with Ukraine,” “Russia is a terrorist” and “Do not shake hands with a murder.”
Olga Gorman, CEO of the nonprofit HelpingUkraineUS, helped organize weekly pro-Ukrainian rallies in Atlanta after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. She said she never expected to have to continue the protests three years later.
“We are in a country with democracy, and we have to speak up,” she said. “Trump is not representing the truth and the entire U.S., because all of our friends and supporters want us to fight for freedom.”
Credit: Maxim Poliashenko
Credit: Maxim Poliashenko
U.S. and Russian officials began peace talks in Saudi Arabia last week, excluding Ukraine, with preparations underway for U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in-person.
Trump suggested that Ukraine does not deserve a seat at the negotiation table, calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a dictator without elections.”
“Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going," he said on Truth Social.
Credit: Maxim Poliashenko
Credit: Maxim Poliashenko
Nastia Alokhina, 27, called Trump’s rhetoric toward Zelenskyy and exclusion of Ukraine from peace talks “outrageous,” carrying a hand-written sign that read, “Talking with Putin today = Talking with Hitler in 1940s.”
“I’m not a big fan of Zelenskyy but calling him a dictator is a lie,” she said. “We simply cannot hold elections because it is against out constitution.”
Under Ukraine’s constitution, it is illegal to hold national elections during a period of martial law.
“Ukraine’s future is at the table,” she said. “We’re not a country that can just be sold.”
For Tanya Vavryk, 28, the past three years have been a grueling nightmare for herself, and her family living in Kyiv. Ukrainians continue to live under the threat of Russia’s army, she said, suffering from power outages and sleepless nights due to drone attacks.
“My family has been nervous and can’t sleep enough, because there have been drone missile attacks almost every night,” she said. “We still need help.”
Noah Bliss, who volunteered in Ukraine to help manufacture drones in 2022 and 2024, recalled showering in salt water due to Russia’s bombing of Ukrainian infrastructure. He demanded an end to the war and that Ukraine be a part of peace talks.
“They’re trying to demoralize Ukrainians,” Bliss, 30, said. “It’s like twisting knife in a wound for an outside party to be dictating who can take part in the peace talks.”
Emory Morsberger, founder of HelpingUkraineUS, called on the U.S. to stand for freedom, not appeasement.
“For the past three years, I have seen incredible courage of the Ukrainian people as they fight for freedom, democracy and survival against Putin’s brutal invasion,” he said. “Three years is too long. We must act now.”
