Tirelessly, they stand together, fighting along the war front, supporting one another and continuously rebuilding. From my visits, I have witnessed this strength firsthand. In fact, while I was in Kherson I encountered shelling coming from the distance, unsure of what or who was being targeted.

Amid unimaginable hardship, Ukrainians refuse to surrender to despair. They have adapted and found ways to keep life moving forward, even in the face of destruction. Helpingukraine.us pledges to continue to supply aid and support to Ukrainians.

We have recently been hearing discussions of a potential ceasefire that will launch our next chapter. The war may soon end, and global attention will likely shift. The headlines will be washed over, and many will forget that Ukraine’s struggle is ongoing.

While an end to the war would stop further destruction, the battle to recover will begin.

The past three years have devastated cities and villages, displaced millions and broken communities. If that is not bad enough, 46,000 soldiers have lost their lives, along with more than 12,300 civilians, including 650 children.

Ukraine’s need for support will not simply go away in the near future. The need will look different, as providing aid to rebuilding infrastructure, restoring the economy and revitalizing communities will become the focus of our efforts.

Rebuilding is an enormous undertaking, and Ukrainians should not have to bear this task alone. It requires continued global solidarity.

Hospitals, bridges, power grids, churches and homes must be rebuilt. Schools and businesses must reopen, and families need stability again. We must be there to support and aid them in any way necessary.

I find inspiration in American soldiers who have risked their lives to fight in this war and have chosen to stand up for Ukraine.

Over the past three years, we have sent more than $5 million in humanitarian aid in the way of medical supplies, generators to power water stations, orphanages and even hospitals. We have sent battery-operated surgical tools and incubators to save the lives of newborn babies. Our efforts have provided aid in the villages through installations of wood-burning stoves and even vegetable seeds and chickens.

The work doesn’t stop, and as we reflect on where we are today and where we’re going, I think it is extremely important to recognize that our next chapter is one of rebuilding this beautiful country for those who have remained and stood strong to protect each other and their freedom.

These projects are only a glimpse of our efforts and of what is needed, but have provided a foundation of much-needed relief. As we listen for news of what the future holds for Ukraine, my focus is shifting toward a sustainable recovery. One where we can provide the necessary resources for safety and growth.

I have had the exceptional opportunity to visit them during the war, handing out food to mothers and children. I have witnessed the destruction and built friendships along the way. I look forward to going back to the country when the war has ended, to survey the many opportunities to rebuild this beautiful nation.

But I am going back this spring even if the war is not over. I hope others will follow my lead and be compelled to see for themselves what has happened so that we may all work together to envision its future.

The devastation is unimaginable from the news, but witnessing it firsthand is beyond words. It is an indescribable experience. It’s an appreciation you feel while holding hands with people offering life-changing resources and a sense of hope.

Seeing the cities and people transforms your perspective, offering a true understanding of the hardships they are enduring.

Ukraine is a buffer between Russia and so many European countries, all with their unique traditions and united front for freedom. It is infinitely important that we can continue to offer our friendship, our resources and our ideas as they move forward.

As we mark this solemn anniversary, the helpingukraine.us team and I will renew our commitment to Ukraine. Now is not the time to look away.

We are hopeful the war will end soon. We will continue to show our support. Ukraine’s resilience has been unwavering, and now it is our turn to match that resilience with continued action.

Just remember, in 1994, our own Sam Nunn co-wrote the Budapest Memorandum, which was signed by Bill Clinton. It promised U.S. support for Ukraine’s borders if Ukraine relinquished its nuclear weapons.

As a result of that promise from the U.S., Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons. We have an obligation to honor the agreement we made with Ukraine in 1994.

As a nation, we must continue our support.