SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Humidity will increase as afternoon temps remain high

Metro Atlanta is expecting a high of 95 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Credit: Seeger Gray / Seeger.Gray@ajc.com

Credit: Seeger Gray / Seeger.Gray@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta is expecting a high of 95 degrees and partly cloudy skies.
By
1 hour ago

A mostly dry but humid and hot Saturday is coming to metro Atlanta.

The morning will start off warm at 72 degrees by sunrise around 6:30 a.m. Some clouds will be milling about, but Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said there will be mostly sunshine as temperatures climb into the 90s.

Metro Atlanta is expecting a high of 95 degrees and partly cloudy skies. A slight chance of rain will persist in the city, but showers will primarily stick to areas off the coast and in southern Georgia, Nitz said.

Sunday will be even warmer as the high climbs to 96 degrees.

Humidity will start to gradually increase over the next few days. The higher humidity combined with temperatures in the 90s could trigger some storms during the heat of the day, Nitz explained.

Rain returns Monday, when there is a 30% chance. Highs will remain in the 90s for the rest of the week, with Tuesday being the warmest day.

“Look at Tuesday’s high. That will be the hottest,” Nitz said.

Five-day forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Willie Nelson ill, won’t perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Willie Nelson ill, won’t perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s convictions upheld on appeal
Willie Nelson ill, won’t perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival
Atlanta officials in talks to revive Mall West End and Marietta St.
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere