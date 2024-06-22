Humidity will increase as afternoon temps remain high

Sunday will be even warmer as the high climbs to 96 degrees.

Humidity will start to gradually increase over the next few days. The higher humidity combined with temperatures in the 90s could trigger some storms during the heat of the day, Nitz explained.

Rain returns Monday, when there is a 30% chance. Highs will remain in the 90s for the rest of the week, with Tuesday being the warmest day.

“Look at Tuesday’s high. That will be the hottest,” Nitz said.

