Hosea Helps continuing tradition of giving out thousands of Christmas meals

The nonprofit, formerly called Hosea Feed The Hungry and Homeless, plans to distribute about 2,000 meals at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday — Christmas Eve.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., about 200 volunteers will give out food boxes that include a turkey, a chicken and sides, voting information and masks. From 2 to 5 p.m., families can pick up food boxes as well as toys for children, said Hosea Helps CEO Elisabeth Omilami, the daughter of the late civil rights activist Hosea Williams.