Hosea Helps continuing beloved holiday meal events despite coronavirus

Since the pandemic hit, “donations are down, but our spirits are high,” Omilami said. The organization has struggled with its finances in the past, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “We believe that everyone has the right to a holiday that is filled with light with joy and with family."

The giveaways also take on greater importance this year, because need has gone up during the pandemic as thousands of Georgians lost their jobs, said Omilami, who is also the daughter of the late civil rights activist Hosea Williams. Demand at area food banks has been up since March.

Hosea Helps plans to move into a new headquarters building in two weeks. Last year, the city of Atlanta donated about $200,000 to help fund the construction of the 38,000-square-foot facility, which is located in the Perkerson neighborhood in southwest Atlanta.

The new building will include a computer classroom, food pantry and tutoring center. Over the last several years, the organization expanded its efforts to include job assistance, social services, and homeless prevention.