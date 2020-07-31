Hologram of George Floyd to temporarily replace Confederate monument in Decatur Square

The hologram is set to go up Friday night, according to Change.org, which is working with the George Floyd Foundation on a weeklong effort to show the hologram at places around the Southeast where monuments to the Confederacy have been taken down. The project has already held events in Richmond, Virginia, and Asheville, North Carolina.

Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests in Atlanta and across the country and reignited discussions over racism and the purpose of Confederate symbols. In June, DeKalb County removed the Confederate obelisk, which stood for over 100 years, despite a state law that makes it difficult to relocate Confederate markers.