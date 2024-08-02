High heat with isolated storms possible this afternoon, tonight

Another high heat day is in store for metro Atlanta on Friday.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s again this afternoon, and with high humidity, it’ll feel more like triple digits. Feels-like temps won’t be quite as high as Thursday, though. A heat advisory is still in place, but it’s for areas south and east of the metro area. The heat index in those locations could reach up to 109 degrees.

Closer to the city, some isolated storms are expected to pop up throughout the afternoon, and scattered showers could blow through the area overnight.