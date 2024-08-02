High heat with isolated storms possible this afternoon, tonight

Another high heat day is in store for metro Atlanta on Friday.
Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s again this afternoon, and with high humidity, it’ll feel more like triple digits. Feels-like temps won’t be quite as high as Thursday, though. A heat advisory is still in place, but it’s for areas south and east of the metro area. The heat index in those locations could reach up to 109 degrees.
Closer to the city, some isolated storms are expected to pop up throughout the afternoon, and scattered showers could blow through the area overnight.
Temps will stay in the low 90s over the weekend. Just remember that with all of the rain we’ve had, the humidity is high, and that will drive feels-like temps closer to the 100-degree range. So stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you spend time outdoors.
More showers are possible through the weekend, too, it just won’t be as widespread. Rain chances will stay between 20% and 30% for the foreseeable future.
