Henry County to discuss school safety at two April community meetings

5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital
Credit: Tyson Horne

Credit: Tyson Horne

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henry County Schools will discuss campus security and safety at two community meeting this month.

The district will hold the meetings from 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom of the school system’s administration building at 33 North Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough and again from 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. April 25 in the Henry Learning and Support Center at 166 Holly Smith Drive in McDonough.

Stockbridge City Councilman Elton Alexander said he sought the meetings initially because of reports of fights at Eagle’s Landing High School. His concerns turned to the entire district after discussions with others highlighted broader discipline problems in the school system.

“They reported four fights in four days with violent fight videos posted online,” he said of Eagle’s Landing High School. “I have since discovered this violence is a larger school system issue.”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: RODNEY

Credit: RODNEY

Credit: AP

