Henry County to discuss school safety at two April community meetings

The district will hold the meetings from 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom of the school system’s administration building at 33 North Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough and again from 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. April 25 in the Henry Learning and Support Center at 166 Holly Smith Drive in McDonough.

Stockbridge City Councilman Elton Alexander said he sought the meetings initially because of reports of fights at Eagle’s Landing High School. His concerns turned to the entire district after discussions with others highlighted broader discipline problems in the school system.