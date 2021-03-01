Henry County Schools appoints doctor to lead vaccine distribution

Pierce, owner of the Butts and Henry-located Moye’s Pharmacy, will be in charge of making sure the vaccination is administered safely and that the inventory is accurate, the district said. He also will collect vaccine documentation as outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“We were very stringent in our requirements for the right person to fill this critical role for our district,” Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said. “After a thorough vetting process, the recommendation was made to partner with Dr. Pierce from Moye’s Pharmacy to help provide this important access to this COVID-19 safety measure for our employees.”