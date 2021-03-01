Henry County Schools appoints doctor to lead vaccine distribution

Dr. Loren Pierce will lead Henry County Schools efforts to vaccinate staff as medical director of the district’s COVID-19 vaccine effort.
Pierce, owner of the Butts and Henry-located Moye’s Pharmacy, will be in charge of making sure the vaccination is administered safely and that the inventory is accurate, the district said. He also will collect vaccine documentation as outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
“We were very stringent in our requirements for the right person to fill this critical role for our district,” Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said. “After a thorough vetting process, the recommendation was made to partner with Dr. Pierce from Moye’s Pharmacy to help provide this important access to this COVID-19 safety measure for our employees.”
The school system said nearly 80 percent of employees who responded to a recent survey about the vaccine said they were either interested in getting it or were strongly considering such a move. Some in that group also said they had already taken the vaccine due to eligibility as a part of the current Phase 1A+ of the state’s vaccination rollout plan.
“The feedback we received from our employees is encouraging in that we have a large segment of our workforce looking to take advantage of this health and safety measure,” Davis said.