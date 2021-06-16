Henry Commissioner Cannon holds onto seat in special election

Cannon, a Republican, received about 3,400 votes to represent residents in Henry County’s District 3. Democratic candidates Sarita Dyer and Briana Clay received around 1,100 and 160 votes respectively. Only the 38,000 or so registered voters of the district were allowed to cast a ballot in the election.

The seat became vacant in March after the death of District 3 Commissioner Gary Barham from COVID-19 complications. Barham, a Republican, had been the commissioner of the district since 2013 and spent 31 years working for the city of McDonough before his death.