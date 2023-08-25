Henry upgrades athletics with new stadium scoreboards, band uniforms

Credit: HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Credit: HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

The Henry County school system is upgrading its athletics infrastructure with new stadium scoreboards, band uniforms and equipment for sports teams and weight rooms.

The district has installed new scoreboards at football stadiums for Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Locust Grove, Luella, Ola, Stockbridge and Woodland high schools, the school system announced in a recent news release.

The south metro Atlanta school system also has for the first time in 30 years bought new band uniforms for students at Eagle’s Landing and McDonough high schools.

“Board-designated funds have been established through the diligent planning of our board of education to ensure growth and replacement of classroom furniture, fine arts instruments and supplies and athletic equipment across all schools,” Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said in the release.

Credit: HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Credit: HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

In addition to the scoreboards and uniforms, Henry has purchased new equipment for weight rooms and sports programs, the school system said. The investment includes more than 500 weight plates, 50 weight benches, 463 volleyballs, 146 footballs, 50 dozen baseballs, 63 dozen softballs and 409 football helmets. The school system also has added 750 Guardian helmet pads, 733 football shoulder pads, 15 cheerleading mats, 11 wrestling mats and 504 track hurdles.

The seven new scoreboards at the district’s high schools are part of 19 high school and six middle school scoreboards that have been replaced in recent years.

“This entire body of work is being delivered on behalf of our families, students, and staff, who saw the need for upgrades to the student learning environment,” Davis said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

