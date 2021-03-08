Happening today: Councilors consider dueling proposals for future of Atlanta jail

Two dueling proposals with diverging visions for the Atlanta city jail will go before a City Council committee Monday afternoon, following weeks of discussions over whether the mostly empty detention center should be closed.
One of the resolutions would set up the closure the 1,300-bed facility within 15 months. That piece of legislation, sponsored by Councilmembers Amir Farokhi and Carla Smith on behalf of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration, is consistent with the mayor’s attempts to repurpose the city-owned property as a Center for Equity.
The other proposal would have city and Fulton County officials discuss whether to sell the jail to the county to help ease overcrowding inside the county jail. Sponsored by Councilmen Michael Julian Bond, Howard Shook, J. P. Matzigkeit and Dustin Hillis, that resolution would create a joint Atlanta-Fulton County task force to develop a plan for the detention center. It leaves open the possibility that the 471,000 square-foot building would continue housing inmates and is an option the Fulton County sheriff has advocated.
The Council’s public safety committee could vote on the two resolutions during a 2 p.m. meeting Monday; the votes serve as recommendations ahead of a vote by the full Council.
Since late January, the Council has held work sessions with members of Bottoms’ administration and other local officials to discuss the future of the jail.
The administration said closing the jail follows the guidance of a task force assembled by Bottoms to reimagine the city’s jail. Last year, the task force recommended demolishing the facility and replacing it with a Center for Equity. Local social justice activists support the mayor’s plan.
But the pitch to close the jail was met with hesitation from some councilmembers, like Bond, who has proposed that the jail be used to resolve overcrowding issues at Fulton County’s Rice Street facility. During a work session last week, Bond said he wanted more details on what would replace the jail before voting on whether to close it.
Monday’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. and will be live streamed on the Council’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook and Twitter pages.