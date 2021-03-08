Happening today: Councilors consider dueling proposals for future of Atlanta jail

One of the resolutions would set up the closure the 1,300-bed facility within 15 months. That piece of legislation, sponsored by Councilmembers Amir Farokhi and Carla Smith on behalf of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration, is consistent with the mayor’s attempts to repurpose the city-owned property as a Center for Equity.

The other proposal would have city and Fulton County officials discuss whether to sell the jail to the county to help ease overcrowding inside the county jail. Sponsored by Councilmen Michael Julian Bond, Howard Shook, J. P. Matzigkeit and Dustin Hillis, that resolution would create a joint Atlanta-Fulton County task force to develop a plan for the detention center. It leaves open the possibility that the 471,000 square-foot building would continue housing inmates and is an option the Fulton County sheriff has advocated.