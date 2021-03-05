Hapeville library re-opening for curbside service after renovation

The newly constructed Hapeville Library will re-open (sort of) on Monday.
The library, 525 King Arnold St., will begin curbside service in lieu of a full re-opening because of COVID-19.
The overhaul was part of the $275 million program to build nine libraries and renovate 23 more. Voters approved the project in 2008 and by far is the most expensive library construction program in state history.
The facilities had been set to re-open in 2020, but Fulton is currently only offering curbside services at its libraries to reduce the spread of the virus.
The Hapeville Library will hold a “welcome back” ceremony at an unspecified later date, according to a county news release.
Items placed on hold by library patrons will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, then and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Learn more about curbside pick-up here: https://www.fulcolibrary.org/curbside/.
