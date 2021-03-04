County cracks down on Fulton Industrial street racing viewers

The Fulton law only applies to the roughly 7-mile stretch of unincorporated land along Fulton Industrial Boulevard. But Fulton police’s Chief Wade Yates told commissioners two weeks ago that those commercial roads are exactly what need attention because they are straight and wide — making them ideal for racing and exhibitions.

“We rarely are able to catch the racers or the person doing the exhibition and we have all these spectators that current law doesn’t give us any way to deal with, so this ordinance would allow us to cite people simply for coming to a location to watch this illegal event,” Yates said previously.

Roswell, Sandy Springs and South Fulton have passed their own versions of the law. The city of Atlanta, which has the biggest problem with street racing, approved a version of the measure in August.

