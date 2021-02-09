Gwinnett’s Infinite Energy Center will get a new name this summer

“I have no doubt they’re going to come up with something equally as catchy,” she said.

It will be the end of the year before all signs are replaced.

As part of the 2016 naming contract, the Infinite Energy name — and its future replacement — were also placed on tickets, programs, napkins, cups and the uniforms employees wear.

There are some stipulations on the new name. It can’t “seriously offend the reasonable sensibilities of the public at large” or disparage or place in disrepute county’s reputation. It can’t imply an affiliation with an area of the country outside of Gwinnett. And it has to be related to the Gas South brand.

Anders said she expects more attention to come to the entertainment complex as a result of the change.

“Gas South has a national name that will probably elevate the awareness,” she said.