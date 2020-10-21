Gas South would more than double size with buyout

The headquarters for Gas South will remain in Cobb, where the business employs about 240 people. But the company said it would retain a presence in Gainesville, Fla., where most of Infinite’s 300 employees are located.

Gas South said it has agreed to buy Infinite Energy, a company that has its name on the major buildings in Gwinnett County's convention center and arena complex. Photo courtesy of the Infinite Energy Center

Greiner said it is too soon to say how many employees ultimately will be based in metro Atlanta. But he said the success of Gas South’s work-from-home efforts during the pandemic helped convince him that long-term remote working is a viable option.

“Having to require relocation, that seems to be an outdated notion,” Greiner said.

The pandemic also meant that there was no physical handshake in the deal. The entire negotiating process was handled through Microsoft Teams or by phone, Greiner said.

Greiner said the new combination would give Gas South about as much market share in Georgia as each of the state’s two biggest natural gas marketers by volume: Georgia Natural Gas and SCANA Energy.

Gas South said it will acquire Infinite’s wholesale and retail natural gas business and customer list, but not its Texas retail electricity business. Greiner said he expects the deal to be finalized before the end of the year.