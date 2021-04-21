Gwinnett to spend $125M to bring sewer to Rowen project area

The new project is expected to allow for 11 smaller pump stations to be shut down.

And the county intends to build five miles of trails along the Apalachee River as part of the project, as well. Commissioner Jasper Watkins said in a statement that the project will “promote environmental stewardship and innovation.”

Construction will start later this year, and is expected to finish in 2024. It’s expected to bring sewer service to 13,000 acres, the majority of which doesn’t have it.

Additionally, the Rowen Foundation this week announced it will be working with the University of Georgia’s College of Environment and Design to analyze the property’s vegetation, topography and archaeological sites. That process, intended to preserve and optimize the land’s features as planning for Rowen begins, is supposed to be completed in June.