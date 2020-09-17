Gwinnett OKs $67.7 million in bonds for huge development project near Dacula

The project is meant to focus on research and innovation in agriculture, medicine and the environment. Commissioners have said it could be transformative for the region.

The largest development in Gwinnett’s history, it will also include public spaces, offices and residences.

If it reaches its full potential, officials say the project will cost $1.8 billion to build by 2035, and as much as $3.2 billion by 2050. It is expected to create more than 18,000 jobs over the next 15 years and generate more than $2.3 billion in annual economic activity, according to an impact study commissioned by the county.

By 2050, the annual economic impact is expected to be $6.6 billion, the study said.

“Congratulations to everyone involved for getting us to this point,” Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash said after the bonds were approved.