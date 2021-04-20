Gwinnett tax commissioner issues report of first 100 days in office

The office has reduced operation costs by switching from paper to digital record-keeping and simplifying a mandatory new homeowner brochure. The brochure was reduced from a booklet to double- and single-sided pages in English and Spanish, saving $7,000 per 25,000 copies in the office’s 2021 budget of $16 million.

Porter’s office also reported other steps taken to better engage with residents, including:

26% increase in property tax calls

171% increase in online property tax payments

73% increase in motor vehicle calls

33% increase in online tag renewals

161% increase in motor vehicle kiosk transactions

47% increase in website visits

Last month, Porter announced she intends to charge eight Gwinnett cities $2 per parcel in additional fees to handle their property tax collections. Her proposal would reportedly supplement her current $141,000 salary by more than $110,000, which would make her the highest paid elected county official.

Her proposal was met with pushback from other elected officials.

The Georgia House and Senate passed a bipartisan bill in the session that ended March 31 that would take the power to negotiate municipal tax collection fees out of the tax commissioner’s hands and pass it to county commissioners. If Gov. Brian Kemp signs Senate Bill 201 into law, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners could choose to prevent Porter from collecting the personal fees.