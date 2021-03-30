Gwinnett tax commissioner defends proposal to charge cities, boost pay by $110K

Porter justified collecting additional fees from cities, questioning the “morality of additional responsibility without additional compensation” from the cities who use her office for tax collection. She said she’s content with her salary and job as the county’s tax commissioner, deserving compensation to handle taxes for cities.

“To be clear, servicing the cities isn’t just printing some extra lines on a bill; it’s that plus creating individual calculations, databases, records, reports, plus audits and other special assessments and fees that are unique to each city,” Porter said.

Porter called Carden’s comments “premature,” claiming they “demonstrate ignorance about the work and role of the tax commissioner and the fair distribution of costs between county and city taxpayers” and came before her scheduled meeting with county officials to explain her proposal. She also critiqued news outlets for positioning the topic as a “greedy pay raise.”

In response to Porter’s statement, Carden said he still stood by his earlier convictions that the proposal comes at a time while people are still hurting from the pandemic. “Ultimately, I believe the citizens of Gwinnett can decide whether or not they think it’s acceptable for the tax commissioner to personally pocket an estimated $110,000 of their money,” he said.

It costs $1.80 per parcel to take care of a city’s tax billing, Porter said, in addition to the county’s average cost of $16.18 per parcel. In 2020, cities paid an average of $1.56, resulting in a county-taxpayer subsidy of $16.42 per parcel, she said.

Cities would pay the full $1.80 per parcel cost to the county under Porter’s 2021 proposed contracts, in addition to the $2 per parcel fee paid to her. “I believe it’s right and fair to receive a fee for shouldering more responsibility,” said Porter, adding that the bank accounts for the $1.6 billion in annual tax collections are in her name.

Porter’s office collects taxes for eight Gwinnett cities: Berkeley Lake, Dacula, Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Peachtree Corners, Snellville and Sugar Hill. Three cities have verbally agreed to the new fees, Porter said. It’s unclear which cities have agreed, as her office did not respond to requests for comment by time of publication.

“Let’s not forget that municipalities are struggling during this time,” Carden said. “When we had the shutdown and courts were shut down, that was money that they missed out on from court fees and traffic citations, all while having to provide PPE and public health services. As I said before, I don’t think this is the time to do so.”

Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards personally called Carden to let him know that he “vehemently” opposes Porter’s proposal, Carden said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that other cities, including Lawrenceville and Snellville, felt concerned about the new fees. Snellville City Manager Butch Sanders called the increase “troubling and unexpected” last week, saying the cost to Snellville would be more than three times what the city currently pays.

The tax commissioner’s office gave the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners a May 4 deadline to consider the new city contracts, Carden said. He added that some Gwinnett cities are currently in negotiations to present a counteroffer to Porter’s proposal.

While Porter’s move is currently legal, the county’s previous tax commissioner, Richard Steele, did not collect personal fees from the cities. “I don’t mind being the first Gwinnett tax commissioner to stand up for extra pay for extra work,” Porter said. “I’ve been doing firsts my whole life. I will endure the accusations and watch how it plays out – for myself and all who follow after me.”

Fulton County Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand has imposed similar fees to the ones proposed by Porter. In 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Ferdinand made $491,193; his base salary was $161,312.

The county would lose $99,000 if county officials reject the city contracts, Porter said, and cities would have to collect their own taxes. Last week, Rep. Nikki Merrit (D-Grayson) said she was prepared to file local legislation if needed to curb Porter’s plans.