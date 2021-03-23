Gwinnett tax commissioner wants cities to pay more than $110k in fees

Gwinnett County’s new tax commissioner wants to boost her salary by more than $110,000 by increasing the fee she charges cities to collect their taxes.
Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter, who was elected in November, makes $141,098. But a proposal to charge cities $2 a parcel in additional fees would raise her salary by $110,734, according to Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington. The increase would make her the highest paid elected official in Gwinnett County.
“That’s not something we’re interested in,” Warbington said. “We just kind of want to know the legal grounds for what she’s asking for.”
The proposal echoes that of Fulton County Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand, who for years has come under fire for padding his salary with fees for doing his job. In 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Ferdinand made $491,193; his base salary was $161,312. Since then, he inked agreements that would have raised his salary by more than $30,000 additionally.
Porter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Porter’s office collects taxes for eight Gwinnett County cities: Berkeley Lake, Dacula, Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Peachtree Corners, Snellville and Sugar Hill. According to her proposed contract with Lawrenceville, Porter would receive “an annual one-time supplemental payment equal to two dollars ($2.00) per parcel billed for the City” for her work.