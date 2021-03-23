Gwinnett tax commissioner wants cities to pay more than $110k in fees

Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter, who was elected in November, makes $141,098. But a proposal to charge cities $2 a parcel in additional fees would raise her salary by $110,734, according to Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington. The increase would make her the highest paid elected official in Gwinnett County.

“That’s not something we’re interested in,” Warbington said. “We just kind of want to know the legal grounds for what she’s asking for.”