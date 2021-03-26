Gwinnett legislators are concerned about tax commissioner’s salary plan

Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, said she had received “countless” emails and other messages from constituents about Porter’s plan. She said she had reached out to Porter to schedule a meeting with the delegation.

“It’s definitely something on a lot of people’s minds,” Clark said. “This is something that does need to be addressed.”

Leaders in some cities have expressed frustration with Porter’s plans. Snellville City Manager Butch Sanders said he was “very concerned” about the issue, while Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington called the proposal a “big mess.”

Peachtree Corners officials also said at a recent council meeting that they weren’t happy with the proposed terms. But they acknowledged the cost to the city would be greater if Peachtree Corners had to collect money itself.

Council members voted to let the city manager, Brian Johnson, negotiate the contract. Porter gave cities until April 8 to agree to her terms, or collect taxes for themselves.

Legislators Friday also said they planned to bring back legislation that would have remade Gwinnett’s elections board and upped the chairwoman’s salary, after it was defeated earlier this week. Clark said she was “disheartened” that the tradition of passing local legislation without interference was ignored when Gwinnett Democrats brought bills to the floor.

“We may have lost the battle, but we have not lost the war,” said Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain.

Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, said, “We will press on.”