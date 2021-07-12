Gwinnett schools seek applications for curriculum committee

Gwinnett County Public Schools is accepting applications for an oversight committee, which annually reviews the school district’s curriculum.
Parents, community members and school district employees are encouraged to apply to the Gwinnett Educational Management System (GEMS) Oversight Committee, according to a news release and social media posts.
The application deadline is Aug. 13. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28. Committee members serve three-year terms.
After reviewing the curriculum, the committee recommends changes and additions to the superintendent. The Gwinnett County Board of Education must approve the revisions before they take effect.
