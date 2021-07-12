ajc logo
Gwinnett schools seek applications for curriculum committee

By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Public Schools is accepting applications for an oversight committee, which annually reviews the school district’s curriculum.

Parents, community members and school district employees are encouraged to apply to the Gwinnett Educational Management System (GEMS) Oversight Committee, according to a news release and social media posts.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The application deadline is Aug. 13. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28. Committee members serve three-year terms.

After reviewing the curriculum, the committee recommends changes and additions to the superintendent. The Gwinnett County Board of Education must approve the revisions before they take effect.

