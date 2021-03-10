Video: Gwinnett PD clamping down on street racing

The problem isn’t localized to one area, as officers are dispatched to a different part of the county each time they respond to a street racing incident, Flynn said. The people participating in the activity are both residents in Gwinnett and neighboring counties, he said.

In a news release, the department shared a video of its helicopter identifying a group of street racers doing donuts in a Norcross parking lot, with an officer subsequently intervening.

There has been a surge in street racing across metro Atlanta since the start of the pandemic, with city and county officials in DeKalb and Fulton passing laws to crack down on the groups.

Gwinnett County officials are aware of the department increasing its traffic stops, but any legislative action will likely fall on the state’s shoulders, Flynn said. “We are always working with our commissioners, and they’re no stranger to getting some of the complaints from the general public,” Flynn said.

With support from Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia House and Senate each passed bills just a few days ago that could roll out new penalties to curb the illegal activity if they win final approval.