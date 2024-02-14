Gwinnett Housing Corporation partnering with MicroLife to build tiny homes

“Today, first-time home buyers encounter tremendous challenges as they compete with investors making cash offers and waiving contingencies,” Lejla Prljaca, the Gwinnett Housing Corporation CEO, said in a statement.

“Additionally, historically high mortgage interest rates and rising property taxes are diminishing their purchasing power. By offering affordably priced homes, we hope that more families can achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

In 2023, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published its, “American Dream for Rent” investigative series, finding that out-of-state investors have contributed to metro Atlanta’s housing crunch, making it harder for first-time homebuyers to enter the market.

The tiny home project will include cottage-style homes up to 750 square feet. The homes will be priced to families earning up to 80% of the area median income.

A location for the community has not yet been selected.

In 2019, Georgia’s first tiny home neighborhood was approved in DeKalb County in Clarkston. The city worked with the MicroLife Institute, and developed “The Cottages on Vaughan,” an eight-home community sitting on half an acre.