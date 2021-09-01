Gwinnett experiences resurgence of COVID-19 cases amid Delta variant

There were 530 cases per 100,000 people in Gwinnett County for the two-week period ending Aug. 31, compared to only 44 cases per 100,000 for the two weeks ending July 4.

Since school resumed after summer vacation, infections have also risen among children in Gwinnett County. There were 415 cases per 100,000 children aged 5-17 in the latest two-week period, compared to only 10 in the two-week July period.

The risks of relying on natural immunity outweigh the risks of potential side effects from the vaccine, said Valerie Cadet, a microbiology and immunology professor at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Suwanee campus.

State Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, a Snellville Democrat with a background in immunology, recommended that people focus on sharing accurate information from trusted sources rather than trying to debunk misinformation.

The three-county health department currently administer 150 to 250 doses of vaccine during weekdays and 200 to 300 doses on weekends, far under its capacity, said Michele Kehler, communications specialist for the health departments. It started giving out third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised individuals in August.

The local health department could start administering booster shots later this year after the FDA and CDC give their approval, Arona said.

Arona said she currently expects that authorization for booster shots will be given in September, though that could change. The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments is focused on increasing staff to meet the expected demand, she said.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/. Walk-ins are accepted at various locations. A full list of vaccine locations is available on the department’s website.

The full livestream of the virtual health summit can be viewed on Gwinnett Cares’ Facebook page.