Gwinnett commissioners vote to send transit projects to transit authority

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to send a list of projects from the county’s $17 billion transit expansion plan to the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority — moving the county a step closer to a referendum later this year.

Approval from the authority is a necessary step before commissioners can vote to place a penny sales tax on ballots in November 2024.

Proposed projects on the list include expanded bus routes, such as quick ride routes with traffic signal priority technology. The plan would add a bus rapid transit line from Lawrenceville through the Gas South District in Duluth to Norcross. There will also be two routes to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Cooksey said.