Gwinnett commission chair candidates face off in debate

Hendrickson shared Post’s concerns about taxes, noting she was “shocked” at her own property tax bill this year. But Hendrickson argued that the county has to balance planning for future needs with tax burdens on residents.

“While I don’t support increase in taxes, I do recognize and am cognizant that sometimes it is necessary to continue providing world class services and amenities that we’ve been able to benefit from for many, many years,” she said.

Hendrickson also challenged Post on past comments about his desire for the job and admissions he’d never attended a board of commissioners meeting.

“I do believe that the voters deserve to have a leader who wants the job, who knows the job, and who has a plan to transition us into the future,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson cited her experience as a division director overseeing budgets as a foundation for overseeing the county’s financial future. Hendrickson was the county’s first director of community outreach and previously led grassroots and planning efforts for the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services, a public-private partnership group that works closely with the county government.

Hendrickson also said she would help reflect Gwinnett’s growing diversity. She would be the first black woman to serve as chairman and the second to ever serve on the Commission. Commissioner Marlene Fosque, elected in 2018, was the first.

“My entire campaign has been built on the premise that everybody has a seat and a voice at the table, and I will continue fighting, no matter what the outcome is, to ensure that everybody’s voice is included in the future of our county and all decisions that are made for the future of Gwinnett,” Hendrickson said.

Early voting is underway in Gwinnett through Oct. 30. Voters can also request mail-in absentee ballots through Oct. 30 or vote on Election Day, Nov. 3.